Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 658.05K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), which is $12.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.21 after opening rate of $9.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.50 before closing at $8.98.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Broadwind Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and First Half 2021 Financial Guidance. Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter 2020 and introduced financial guidance for the first half of 2021. You can read further details here

Broadwind Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.77 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $7.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) full year performance was 437.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Broadwind Inc. shares are logging 12.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 989.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $10.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1153728 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) recorded performance in the market was 13.24%, having the revenues showcasing 114.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 177.71M, as it employees total of 521 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Broadwind Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.78, with a change in the price was noted +7.92. In a similar fashion, Broadwind Inc. posted a movement of +218.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 502,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWEN is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical breakdown of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Broadwind Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Broadwind Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.05%, alongside a boost of 437.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 104.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 114.32% during last recorded quarter.