Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.41M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) was valued at $0.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.91 while reaching the peak value of $0.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8901. The stock current value is $0.88.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Borr Drilling Limited – Pricing and Increased Size of Equity Offering.

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.7802 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was -87.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -87.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 262.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $7.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2872406 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 11.45%, having the revenues showcasing 99.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.59M, as it employees total of 694 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7326, with a change in the price was noted -0.0106. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of -1.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,040,840 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Borr Drilling Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.26%, alongside a downfall of -87.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.43% during last recorded quarter.