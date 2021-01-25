Boiling and ready to burst as Li Auto Inc. (LI) last month performance was 4.81%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Li Auto Inc. (LI), which is $34.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.32 after opening rate of $34.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.96 before closing at $35.37.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Li Auto Inc. Announces Safety Evaluation Results. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced the safety evaluation results for Li ONE published by the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index (“C-IASI” or “中国保险汽车安全指数”) Management Center based on crash tests. Li ONE achieved the G rating, the highest safety rating, in three out of four evaluation categories – occupant safety, pedestrian safety, and assistance safety. In the category of crashworthiness and repair economy, Li ONE received an M rating, one of the top results received by large premium SUVs. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -27.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.31 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20259599 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 19.46%, having the revenues showcasing 77.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.75B, as it employees total of 2628 workers.

The Analysts eye on Li Auto Inc. (LI)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.00, with a change in the price was noted +16.84. In a similar fashion, Li Auto Inc. posted a movement of +95.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,079,059 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.68%.

Considering, the past performance of Li Auto Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.46%. The shares increased approximately by -0.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.62% during last recorded quarter.