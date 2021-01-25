Boiling and ready to burst as Ambev S.A. (ABEV) last month performance was -7.89%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ambev S.A. (ABEV), which is $2.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.90 after opening rate of $2.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.75 before closing at $2.94.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call. Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA.F) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Ambev S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.20 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) full year performance was -35.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambev S.A. shares are logging -36.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.85 and $4.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34234624 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recorded performance in the market was -8.50%, having the revenues showcasing 19.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.06B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ambev S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.67, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, Ambev S.A. posted a movement of +17.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,497,459 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.00%, alongside a downfall of -35.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.24% during last recorded quarter.