Analysts Mean recommendation for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

At the end of the latest market close, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) was valued at $45.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.00 while reaching the peak value of $53.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $44.38. The stock current value is $53.81.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Kingsoft Cloud to be Added to MSCI China Index. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will be included in the MSCI China Index, effective after the U.S. market close on November 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares are logging 7.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.01 and $49.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3538860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) recorded performance in the market was 23.56%, having the revenues showcasing 73.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.95B, as it employees total of 1841 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.42, with a change in the price was noted +18.89. In a similar fashion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited posted a movement of +54.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,742,975 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KC is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.56%. The shares increased approximately by 17.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.97% during last recorded quarter.