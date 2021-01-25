Analysts Mean recommendation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), which is $4.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.809 after opening rate of $3.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.39 before closing at $3.67.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a Collaboration and License Agreement for the Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer to receive $1 million payment to obtain exclusivity and a $4 million loan from Relief. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Acer Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.78 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) full year performance was -17.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -38.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 310.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $7.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1329107 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) recorded performance in the market was 40.08%, having the revenues showcasing 32.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.78M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acer Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.58. In a similar fashion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +59.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACER is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Acer Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.23%, alongside a downfall of -17.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.49% during last recorded quarter.