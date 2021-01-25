AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.17M in the recent 3 months

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is priced at $49.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $42.50 and reached a high price of $50.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $43.09. The stock touched a low price of $41.77.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, AMC Networks Names Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer. Accomplished Media and Entertainment Executive Most Recently Served as CFO for ViacomCBS. You can read further details here

AMC Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.33 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $34.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) full year performance was 27.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Networks Inc. shares are logging 10.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.62 and $44.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1914923 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) recorded performance in the market was 38.05%, having the revenues showcasing 101.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.78B, as it employees total of 2114 workers.

Specialists analysis on AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the AMC Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.80, with a change in the price was noted +23.99. In a similar fashion, AMC Networks Inc. posted a movement of +94.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,449,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMCX is recording 3.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.77.

Trends and Technical analysis: AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.31%, alongside a boost of 27.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 101.47% during last recorded quarter.