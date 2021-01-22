Why is Merus N.V. (MRUS) up 59.09% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Merus N.V. (MRUS) was valued at $25.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $26.02 while reaching the peak value of $27.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.90. The stock current value is $27.22.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Merus Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares. Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “we” and “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics™), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,848,485 common shares at a public offering price of $24.75 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $120 million. In addition, Merus granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 727,272 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Merus. You can read further details here

Merus N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.50 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $15.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) full year performance was 59.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Merus N.V. shares are logging 3.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.18 and $26.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1303692 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Merus N.V. (MRUS) recorded performance in the market was 55.28%, having the revenues showcasing 106.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 777.40M, as it employees total of 87 workers.

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Merus N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.90, with a change in the price was noted +15.34. In a similar fashion, Merus N.V. posted a movement of +129.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Merus N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Merus N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.15%, alongside a boost of 59.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 106.84% during last recorded quarter.