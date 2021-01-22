Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.76M in the recent 3 months

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is priced at $33.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.69 and reached a high price of $34.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.58. The stock touched a low price of $33.15.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Trip.com Group to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 21, 2020. Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders at Building 16, Sky SOHO, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai 200335, People’s Republic of China, at 09:30 a.m. Shanghai/Hong Kong Time on December 21, 2020. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on December 10, 2020 are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company’s ADSs are welcome to attend the meeting in person. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.84 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $32.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) full year performance was -2.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trip.com Group Limited shares are logging -10.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.10 and $37.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5455466 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) recorded performance in the market was -0.12%, having the revenues showcasing 12.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.90B, as it employees total of 44300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.06, with a change in the price was noted +4.66. In a similar fashion, Trip.com Group Limited posted a movement of +16.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,895,888 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCOM is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Trends and Technical analysis: Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Trip.com Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.50%, alongside a downfall of -2.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.00% during last recorded quarter.