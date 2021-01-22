Time to Buy Beat-Down LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, LAIX Inc. (LAIX) was valued at $1.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.52 while reaching the peak value of $1.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.50. The stock current value is $1.77.

Recently in News on December 30, 2020, LAIX Inc. Announces Result of Annual General Meeting. LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) (“LAIX” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution as a special resolution proposed by the Company:. You can read further details here

LAIX Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7700 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) full year performance was -68.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LAIX Inc. shares are logging -70.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 966028 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LAIX Inc. (LAIX) recorded performance in the market was 16.45%, having the revenues showcasing -20.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.19M, as it employees total of 3214 workers.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LAIX Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7687, with a change in the price was noted -0.4300. In a similar fashion, LAIX Inc. posted a movement of -19.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 124,939 in trading volumes.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LAIX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LAIX Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.20%, alongside a downfall of -68.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.63% during last recorded quarter.