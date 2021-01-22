Time to Buy Beat-Down Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN). It is currently valued at $21.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.77, after setting-off with the price of $26.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.53.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $168 Million Public Offering. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Dyne. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -34.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.60 and $32.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4105360 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) recorded performance in the market was 1.14%, having the revenues showcasing 26.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 980.01M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DYN is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.23%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.14%. The shares increased approximately by -27.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.35% during last recorded quarter.