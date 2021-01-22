The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Quarterly Performance is -28.13%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER). It is currently valued at $1.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.16, after setting-off with the price of $1.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.12 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.15.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Alkaline88® Partners with C.A. E-Comm to Capture E-Retailer Growth. – C.A. E-Comm, the online arm of C.A. Fortune, will offer A88 family of beverages across various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Kroger.com, and zulilly.com. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2700 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.9300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) full year performance was -23.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are logging -53.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2627291 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) recorded performance in the market was 13.86%, having the revenues showcasing -28.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.61M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2534, with a change in the price was noted -0.1900. In a similar fashion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted a movement of -13.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,621,368 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTER is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.72%.

Considering, the past performance of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.34%, alongside a downfall of -23.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.13% during last recorded quarter.