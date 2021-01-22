Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Profit Margins posted -8.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN). It is currently valued at $3.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.43, after setting-off with the price of $3.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.05.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Ruhnn Special Committee Retains Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel. Ruhnn Holding Limited (“ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced that the independent special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC as its financial advisor, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel to assist the Special Committee in its evaluation and consideration of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal from three founders of the Company, Min Feng, Lei Sun and Chao Shen (together with their respective affiliates, the “Buyer Group”) that the Board received on November 25, 2020, proposing to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares, including Class A ordinary shares represented by American depository shares (the “ADSs,” each representing five Class A ordinary shares), and Class B ordinary shares (together with the Class A ordinary shares, the “Shares”) of the Company not already owned by the Buyer Group for US$3.40 per ADS (or US$0.68 per Share) in cash in a going private transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”). You can read further details here

Ruhnn Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.43 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $2.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) full year performance was -59.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are logging -63.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $9.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1370613 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) recorded performance in the market was 13.36%, having the revenues showcasing 24.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 274.53M, as it employees total of 779 workers.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ruhnn Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Ruhnn Holding Limited posted a movement of +8.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 219,008 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RUHN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ruhnn Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ruhnn Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.30%, alongside a downfall of -59.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.44% during last recorded quarter.