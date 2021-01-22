Kopin Corporation (KOPN) market price of $3.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kopin Corporation (KOPN), which is $3.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.87 after opening rate of $3.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.505 before closing at $3.69.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED Display Incorporated in Panasonic’s New VR Glasses. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance microdisplays announced its Lightning® 2.6K x 2.6K (2560 x 2560 resolution) OLED (organic light emitting diode) display on chip (DoCTM) are incorporated in Panasonic’s VR Glasses introduced at the CES 2021 this week. This industry-leading 2.6K x 2.6K OLED microdisplay on Si integrates many functional blocks including MIPI serial interface, display stream compression (DSC) and memory. The 2.6K x 2.6K DoC is designed specifically for high-performance, compact virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets. You can read further details here

Kopin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.87 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) full year performance was 676.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kopin Corporation shares are logging 1.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1926.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3828456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) recorded performance in the market was 58.44%, having the revenues showcasing 187.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.44M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kopin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.75, with a change in the price was noted +2.32. In a similar fashion, Kopin Corporation posted a movement of +152.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,147,985 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KOPN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kopin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Kopin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.79%, alongside a boost of 676.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 101.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 187.31% during last recorded quarter.