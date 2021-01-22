Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) market price of $4.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is priced at $4.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.90 and reached a high price of $4.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.90. The stock touched a low price of $3.82.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Vehicles Supply Contract between Haitaoche Limited and China National Vehicles Import & Export Company. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that Haitaoche Limited (“Haitaoche”) has entered, through one of its subsidiaries, into a five-year vehicles supply contract (the “Vehicles Supply Contract”) with China National Vehicles Imp & Exp Co., Ltd. (“CVC”) on January 11, 2021. Kaixin entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Haitaoche on December 31, 2020, pursuant to which Kaixin will acquire 100% of the share capital of Haitaoche from the shareholders of Haitaoche.1. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.96 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $3.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 288.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -66.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1034.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8581236 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was 21.72%, having the revenues showcasing -4.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.73M, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.11, with a change in the price was noted +3.89. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of +598.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,253,215 in trading volumes.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kaixin Auto Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 374.90%, alongside a boost of 288.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.42% during last recorded quarter.