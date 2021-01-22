Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) market price of $1.20 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) was valued at $1.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.12 while reaching the peak value of $1.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.09. The stock current value is $1.20.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, Hudson Technologies Applauds Adoption of Omnibus/Covid-19 Relief Which Includes the Phasedown of HFC Production. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and improving efficiency of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems, commented today on the Omnibus/Covid-19 law passed by Congress, and signed by the President. The law includes language in Section 103, Division S that would require the phasedown of virgin production of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), while increasing opportunities for reclamation of HFCs. You can read further details here

Hudson Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2800 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) full year performance was 39.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Technologies Inc. shares are logging -32.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $1.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1352043 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) recorded performance in the market was 10.09%, having the revenues showcasing 5.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.49M, as it employees total of 234 workers.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hudson Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1823, with a change in the price was noted +0.0600. In a similar fashion, Hudson Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +5.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 542,433 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HDSN is recording 1.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Hudson Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.50%, alongside a boost of 39.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.26% during last recorded quarter.