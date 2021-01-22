Here is why Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) recent weekly performance of 38.07% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL). It is currently valued at $49.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $49.94, after setting-off with the price of $45.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $44.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.90.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Piedmont Enhances Senior Management Team. Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the additions of Ms. Malissa Gordon, Mr. Jim Nottingham, Mr. John “Pratt” Ray, and Mr. Brian Risinger, as senior members of the Company’s management team. The appointments come as Piedmont progresses its integrated lithium hydroxide project in North Carolina toward construction later in 2021, advances its plans to redomicile the Company’s primary listing to the United States, and assumes a higher profile in the clean energy sector through its involvement in forward-thinking organizations such as the Zero Emission Transportation Association in partnership with organizations such as Tesla, Uber, Albemarle, Lithium Americas, and others. You can read further details here

Piedmont Lithium Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.94 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $27.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) full year performance was 498.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are logging -8.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1142.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.00 and $54.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1417357 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 87.16%, having the revenues showcasing 64.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 688.36M.

Analysts verdict on Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.33, with a change in the price was noted +43.09. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Limited posted a movement of +652.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,890,753 in trading volumes.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Piedmont Lithium Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 638.34%, alongside a boost of 498.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.86% during last recorded quarter.