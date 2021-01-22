Here is why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.32%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It is currently valued at $63.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $65.24, after setting-off with the price of $65.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $63.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $65.19.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Otis Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Advisory. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Otis President & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Rahul Ghai will discuss the company’s full year and fourth quarter results and the outlook for 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -6.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.00 and $68.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3944483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was -5.97%, having the revenues showcasing -1.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.27B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.20, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of +0.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,948,184 in trading volumes.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.97%. The shares increased approximately by -0.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.35% during last recorded quarter.