Express Inc. (EXPR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 6.11M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Express Inc. (EXPR), which is $1.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.26 after opening rate of $1.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.15 before closing at $1.16.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Express, Inc. Announces $140 Million in Additional Financing to Bolster Liquidity. Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that it has entered into a definitive loan agreement with Sycamore Partners as lead lender, along with Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, that strengthens its liquidity position by an additional $140 million. The new financing includes a $90 million FILO Term Loan with a maturity date of May 24, 2024, and a $50 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, to be repaid upon receipt of a CARES Act tax refund expected to be received in the second quarter of 2021. This financing is in addition to the Company’s existing $250 million asset-based loan facility, of which it had previously drawn $165 million. You can read further details here

Express Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5100 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $0.8600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Express Inc. (EXPR) full year performance was -76.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Express Inc. shares are logging -77.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5244252 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Express Inc. (EXPR) recorded performance in the market was 28.57%, having the revenues showcasing 61.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.16M, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Express Inc. (EXPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Express Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9475, with a change in the price was noted +0.1200. In a similar fashion, Express Inc. posted a movement of +11.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,610,830 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXPR is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.71.

Technical rundown of Express Inc. (EXPR)

Raw Stochastic average of Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Express Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.87%, alongside a downfall of -76.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.58% during last recorded quarter.