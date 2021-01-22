DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) market price of $5.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) was valued at $5.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.98 while reaching the peak value of $5.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.86. The stock current value is $5.54.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Announces Opening of Sales Office in Las Vegas, Nevada for Its ACECoolTM and ACECool™ Hybrid Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Systems for Commercial Applications. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp.® (“Coolisys”), has opened a sales office in Las Vegas, Nevada for commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) applications including its ACECool™ Dynamic DC Fast Quartile EV charging system and ACECool™ Hybrid, a combined DC and AC fast charging system. The modular, scalable architecture of this system allows up to four charging connectors to serve each station and send up to 200 kW to a single vehicle. The ACECoolTM commercial EV charging systems are ideal for charging service providers, office buildings, car fleets, commercial parking, as well as retail and hospitality locations. You can read further details here

DPW Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.38 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $3.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 249.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DPW Holdings Inc. shares are logging -49.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 945.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5043894 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was 14.94%, having the revenues showcasing 147.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.95M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DPW Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.01, with a change in the price was noted +3.62. In a similar fashion, DPW Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +209.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,799,506 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 2.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Trends and Technical analysis: DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of DPW Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.75%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.48%, alongside a boost of 249.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 147.52% during last recorded quarter.