Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Profit Margins posted -11.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) was valued at $2.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.02 while reaching the peak value of $2.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.02. The stock current value is $2.27.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Beasley Broadcast Group Prices Upsized Notes Offering. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI), a multi-platform media company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased by $20.0 million from the previously announced offering size of $280.0 million. The Notes were offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.42 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) full year performance was -39.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares are logging -55.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $5.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1453897 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) recorded performance in the market was 52.35%, having the revenues showcasing 60.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.17M, as it employees total of 846 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.68. In a similar fashion, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. posted a movement of +42.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,567,111 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBGI is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Technical breakdown of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.07%, alongside a downfall of -39.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.16% during last recorded quarter.