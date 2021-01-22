Analysts Mean recommendation for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), which is $66.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $68.90 after opening rate of $53.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.56 before closing at $52.46.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Nanox Announces Three Key Senior Level Hires to Support Long-Term Growth Objectives. New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to support Company’s mission to democratize medical imaging globally. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares are logging -4.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.25 and $69.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4728756 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) recorded performance in the market was 45.01%, having the revenues showcasing 113.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.24B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.86, with a change in the price was noted +41.44. In a similar fashion, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. posted a movement of +167.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,628,400 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNOX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nano-X Imaging Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.01%. The shares increased approximately by 21.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 113.79% during last recorded quarter.