Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) market price of $2.25 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) was valued at $1.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.00 while reaching the peak value of $2.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.98. The stock current value is $2.25.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals has been invited to present a Company overview at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:15pm-3:55pm Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.26 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) full year performance was 11.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -43.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1001201 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) recorded performance in the market was 32.35%, having the revenues showcasing 27.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.70M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.79, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +69.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,794,032 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADIL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.71%, alongside a boost of 11.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.12% during last recorded quarter.