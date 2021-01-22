21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.39

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), which is $38.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.30 after opening rate of $38.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.55 before closing at $40.23.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, 21Vianet Announces Proposed Offering of US$525 million Convertible Senior Notes. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, today announced a proposed offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$525 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) subject to market conditions and other factors. The Company intends to grant the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional US$75 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for expanding data center infrastructure, repaying the Company’s outstanding senior notes due 2021 and other general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

21Vianet Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.88 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $32.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) full year performance was 276.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 21Vianet Group Inc. shares are logging -4.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 326.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.12 and $40.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6193009 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) recorded performance in the market was 12.16%, having the revenues showcasing 58.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.06B, as it employees total of 2295 workers.

The Analysts eye on 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 21Vianet Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.71, with a change in the price was noted +15.66. In a similar fashion, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted a movement of +67.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,577,651 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNET is recording 1.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Technical rundown of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

Raw Stochastic average of 21Vianet Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.93%.

Considering, the past performance of 21Vianet Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.40%, alongside a boost of 276.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.17% during last recorded quarter.