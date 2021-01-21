VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.57M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), which is $1.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.88 after opening rate of $1.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.76 before closing at $1.82.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, VYNE Therapeutics Announces Contract Execution for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) and ZILXI® (minocycline) with Major Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Company. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of a contract with a major PBM for its novel AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4% and ZILXI® (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%. AMZEEQ, the first topical minocycline to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for any condition, is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. ZILXI is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults and is the first minocycline product of any form to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. You can read further details here

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9900 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.5750 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) full year performance was -71.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -71.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $6.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2508321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) recorded performance in the market was 15.19%, having the revenues showcasing -5.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.88M, as it employees total of 180 workers.

Analysts verdict on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6981, with a change in the price was noted +0.5100. In a similar fashion, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +35.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,812,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VYNE is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.25%, alongside a downfall of -71.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.70% during last recorded quarter.