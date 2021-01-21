U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.85

For the readers interested in the stock health of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS). It is currently valued at $0.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.6875, after setting-off with the price of $0.685. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6525 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.68.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, U.S. Well Services and EQT Corporation Finalize Long-Term Electric Fracturing Contracts. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) today announced it has executed two contracts to expand its electric fracturing services for EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT). Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Well Services extended its existing contract for one electric frac fleet and will also deploy a second electric frac fleet on a contracted basis. Both contracts represent multi-year fleet dedications if all optional extensions are exercised. You can read further details here

U.S. Well Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0200 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.3820 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) full year performance was -57.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are logging -61.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5644818 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) recorded performance in the market was 64.13%, having the revenues showcasing 118.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.64M, as it employees total of 871 workers.

Analysts verdict on U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Well Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3803, with a change in the price was noted +0.4147. In a similar fashion, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted a movement of +142.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,313,152 in trading volumes.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Well Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of U.S. Well Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.78%, alongside a downfall of -57.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.65% during last recorded quarter.