Time to Buy Beat-Down Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), which is $2.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.10 after opening rate of $1.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.86 before closing at $1.89.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Muscle Maker Grill Opens Second Ghost Kitchen Location in Philadelphia. Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced the opening of its second ghost kitchen location in the Girard neighborhood located in the city of Philadelphia. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Muscle Maker Inc. shares are logging -58.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $5.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1773247 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) recorded performance in the market was 19.43%, having the revenues showcasing 29.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.22M, as it employees total of 380 workers.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Muscle Maker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.88, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Muscle Maker Inc. posted a movement of -23.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,526,521 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIL is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Muscle Maker Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.43%. The shares increased approximately by 7.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.01% during last recorded quarter.