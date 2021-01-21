Time to Buy Beat-Down dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) is priced at $20.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.41 and reached a high price of $20.9507, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.74. The stock touched a low price of $18.41.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Genius Sports Group Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With dMY Technology Group, Inc. II and Reaffirms Its Full Year 2020 Projections. Genius Sports Group Limited (“GSG” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sports data and technology powering the sports, betting and media ecosystem, today announced the filing through a newly created holding company, Galileo NewCo Limited (“NewCo”), of a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently announced proposed business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) (“dMY II”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The proposed business combination (the “transaction”) will be effected through NewCo, whereby dMY II will become a subsidiary of NewCo. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about GSG, NewCo, dMY II and the transaction. The filing can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and a link to the Edgar filing is available under the “Investors” section of the GSG website at https://www.geniussports.com/home/investors. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, dMY Technology Group Inc. II shares are logging 14.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.80 and $17.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3765723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) recorded performance in the market was 16.20%, having the revenues showcasing 105.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 564.14M.

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. II in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of dMY Technology Group Inc. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.20%. The shares 20.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.53% during last recorded quarter.