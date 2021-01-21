The AES Corporation (AES) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $25.25

At the end of the latest market close, The AES Corporation (AES) was valued at $28.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.99 while reaching the peak value of $28.675 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.88. The stock current value is $28.02.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Dayton Power & Light earns EEI Emergency Response Award for mutual assistance efforts to restore service after Hurricane Isaias. The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), today was given the Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) Emergency Assistance Award for its outstanding work to restore electric service to impacted customers in the greater Philadelphia area following Hurricane Isaias in August 2020. You can read further details here

The AES Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.67 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $23.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The AES Corporation (AES) full year performance was 36.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The AES Corporation shares are logging -1.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 245.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.11 and $28.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6805562 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The AES Corporation (AES) recorded performance in the market was 19.23%, having the revenues showcasing 40.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.54B, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

The AES Corporation (AES) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The AES Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.72, with a change in the price was noted +10.29. In a similar fashion, The AES Corporation posted a movement of +58.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,447,066 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AES is recording 10.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.73.

The AES Corporation (AES): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The AES Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The AES Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.71%, alongside a boost of 36.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.80% during last recorded quarter.