Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.09

At the end of the latest market close, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) was valued at $1.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.91 while reaching the peak value of $1.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.78. The stock current value is $1.86.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Tantech Subsidiary Launches Newest Driverless and Autonomous Street Sweeper. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, today announced the launch by its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Shangchi Automobile”), of its newest highly innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper. The Shangchi SC-100A follows the launch last month of the SC-120A model featuring unmanned, automatic sweeping. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Tantech Holdings Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0500 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) full year performance was 23.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares are logging -49.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2029096 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) recorded performance in the market was 31.16%, having the revenues showcasing -24.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.70M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tantech Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1512, with a change in the price was noted -0.2600. In a similar fashion, Tantech Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -12.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,008,316 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TANH is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.38%, alongside a boost of 23.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.58% during last recorded quarter.