Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close American Resources Corporation (AREC) was up 5.89%

At the end of the latest market close, American Resources Corporation (AREC) was valued at $2.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.60 while reaching the peak value of $2.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.23. The stock current value is $2.61.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, American Resources Corporation Signs Exclusive Technology License Agreements with Penn State University for Rare Earth Element Technologies. American Resources and Penn State University’s Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering to oversee the implementation of separation and processing technology for improved environmental and commercial applications. You can read further details here

American Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.70 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) full year performance was 331.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Resources Corporation shares are logging -47.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 714.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1657843 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Resources Corporation (AREC) recorded performance in the market was 26.15%, having the revenues showcasing 51.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.50M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Resources Corporation (AREC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.68, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, American Resources Corporation posted a movement of +118.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,015,234 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.80%.

Considering, the past performance of American Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.00%, alongside a boost of 331.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.85% during last recorded quarter.