Recent Change of 17.81% in the Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT), which is $91.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $91.75 after opening rate of $91.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $91.46 before closing at $77.80.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Collectors Universe Reports Preliminary Operating Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) (“Collectors Universe” or the “Company”), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Collectors Universe Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.75 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $75.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) full year performance was 272.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Collectors Universe Inc. shares are logging 13.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 591.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.26 and $81.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1602763 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) recorded performance in the market was 21.56%, having the revenues showcasing 49.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 826.77M, as it employees total of 446 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Collectors Universe Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.43, with a change in the price was noted +45.03. In a similar fashion, Collectors Universe Inc. posted a movement of +96.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 194,197 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLCT is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)

Raw Stochastic average of Collectors Universe Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Collectors Universe Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 139.13%, alongside a boost of 272.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.04% during last recorded quarter.