Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 150.22K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), which is $13.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.9899 after opening rate of $9.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.94 before closing at $9.11.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Ideal Power Whitepaper: Significant B-TRAN™ Benefits in Numerous Electric Vehicle, Renewable Energy, Data Center Applications. Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, has posted to its website a whitepaper, “B-TRAN™ Applications and Benefits”. The whitepaper describes how its patented, proprietary, bi-directional semiconductor power switch architecture, Bi-directional Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™), drives performance, efficiency and cost savings in key emerging and mature markets. You can read further details here

Ideal Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.00 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $7.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) full year performance was 269.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideal Power Inc. shares are logging 14.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1141.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $11.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5040097 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) recorded performance in the market was 11.51%, having the revenues showcasing 51.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.05M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Ideal Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.07, with a change in the price was noted +7.07. In a similar fashion, Ideal Power Inc. posted a movement of +114.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 147,666 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPWR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideal Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Ideal Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.27%, alongside a boost of 269.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.83% during last recorded quarter.