Here is why Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) recent weekly performance of -9.94% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP). It is currently valued at $3.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.1679, after setting-off with the price of $3.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.08.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Titan Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $9.7 Million Registered Direct Offering. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited institutional investors to purchase approximately $9.7 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and each warrant will be $3.55. You can read further details here

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.68 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $3.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/21.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) full year performance was -72.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -80.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $16.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2163309 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) recorded performance in the market was -6.38%, having the revenues showcasing -25.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.36M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.31, with a change in the price was noted -3.83. In a similar fashion, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -53.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,168,877 in trading volumes.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.44%, alongside a downfall of -72.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.33% during last recorded quarter.