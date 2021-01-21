Here is why Tengasco Inc. (TGC) recent weekly performance of 19.33% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Tengasco Inc. (TGC) was valued at $1.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.47 while reaching the peak value of $2.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.39. The stock current value is $1.79.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, TENGASCO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tengasco, Inc. – TGC. Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) with Riley Exploration–Permian, LLC, pursuant to which Tengasco shareholders will end up owning just 5% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company. You can read further details here

Tengasco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $1.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) full year performance was 210.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tengasco Inc. shares are logging -58.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 384.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $4.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3050140 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tengasco Inc. (TGC) recorded performance in the market was 44.35%, having the revenues showcasing 83.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.37M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tengasco Inc. (TGC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tengasco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0649, with a change in the price was noted +0.8734. In a similar fashion, Tengasco Inc. posted a movement of +95.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,027,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Tengasco Inc. (TGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Tengasco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.27%.

Considering, the past performance of Tengasco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 225.45%, alongside a boost of 210.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.35% during last recorded quarter.