Do Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) beta value of 1.62 signposts another twist?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is priced at $1.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.75 and reached a high price of $1.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.66. The stock touched a low price of $1.65.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Kintara Announces Initiation of Patient Recruitment for VAL-083’s Study Arm in the GBM AGILE Trial. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that patient recruitment has commenced in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma (GBM). The trial, titled GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment), is a revolutionary, patient-centered, adaptive platform trial for registration evaluating multiple therapies for patients with newly-diagnosed and recurrent GBM. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8900 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $1.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) full year performance was 194.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -4.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 392.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1287432 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) recorded performance in the market was 46.09%, having the revenues showcasing 25.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.77M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4266, with a change in the price was noted +0.7000. In a similar fashion, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +59.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,840 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kintara Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.57%, alongside a boost of 194.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.50% during last recorded quarter.