Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.76M in the recent 3 months

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is priced at $3.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.44 and reached a high price of $3.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.36. The stock touched a low price of $2.82.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Daré Bioscience to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference. Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021. You can read further details here

Dare Bioscience Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.85 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) full year performance was 80.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are logging 11.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 300.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 42486850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recorded performance in the market was 123.88%, having the revenues showcasing 188.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.53M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Dare Bioscience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.19, with a change in the price was noted +1.90. In a similar fashion, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted a movement of +172.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,740,668 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Dare Bioscience Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 143.90%, alongside a boost of 80.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 123.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 165.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 188.46% during last recorded quarter.