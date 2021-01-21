Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.07

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), which is $9.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.91 after opening rate of $9.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.46 before closing at $9.56.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Removal of Tender Cap and Increase in Consideration for Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023. Community Health Systems, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the "Issuer"), amended the terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for its outstanding Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes") to (i) increase the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the Issuer's Offer to Purchase dated January 19, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase")) from $1,035.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer to $1,044.06 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer and (ii) remove the $750 million tender cap (the "Tender Cap"), increasing the maximum aggregate principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are subject to purchase under the Tender Offer from $750 million to any and all 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes outstanding, in each case subject to the conditions set forth in the Issuer's Offer to Purchase. As a result of the increase in the Tender Offer consideration, and in respect of the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 1, 2021, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Early Tender Deadline"), the new Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes is $1,074.06 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes. The Issuer intends to fund the Tender Offer with the net proceeds from its previously announced junior-priority secured notes offering, which was upsized from $750 million to $1,775 million, and cash on hand.

Community Health Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.92 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $7.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) full year performance was 145.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Community Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -9.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 341.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $11.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1963513 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) recorded performance in the market was 28.67%, having the revenues showcasing 93.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 80000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.67, with a change in the price was noted +4.37. In a similar fashion, Community Health Systems Inc. posted a movement of +80.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,391,388 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Raw Stochastic average of Community Health Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Community Health Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 154.93%, alongside a boost of 145.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.52% during last recorded quarter.