AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.35M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9494 after opening rate of $0.9256 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8809 before closing at $0.92.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, AzurRx BioPharma Announces First Two Patients Dosed in Phase 2b OPTION 2 Extension Study of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis Patients. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the first two patients have been dosed in the Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 using immediate release capsules for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis. You can read further details here

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2400 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.7900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) full year performance was -16.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -23.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $1.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3462900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) recorded performance in the market was -4.99%, having the revenues showcasing 18.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.13M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7848, with a change in the price was noted +0.1900. In a similar fashion, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of +24.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 919,202 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AzurRx BioPharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.23%, alongside a downfall of -16.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.78% during last recorded quarter.