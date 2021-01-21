Analysts Mean recommendation for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) was 1.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), which is $92.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $97.4999 after opening rate of $85.489 while the lowest price it went was recorded $84.45 before closing at $79.71.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, eXp World Holdings Announces a 2-for-1 Stock Split. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on Jan. 29, 2021 will receive one additional share of common stock for each then-held share, which will be distributed after the close of trading on Feb. 12, 2021. eXp World Holdings common stock will begin trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on Feb. 16, 2021. You can read further details here

eXp World Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $97.50 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $58.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) full year performance was 764.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eXp World Holdings Inc. shares are logging 10.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1318.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.51 and $83.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2197251 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) recorded performance in the market was 46.32%, having the revenues showcasing 61.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.41B, as it employees total of 634 workers.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the eXp World Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.97, with a change in the price was noted +51.62. In a similar fashion, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +126.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 938,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXPI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of eXp World Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 391.02%, alongside a boost of 764.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.33% during last recorded quarter.