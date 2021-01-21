Analysts Mean recommendation for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is priced at $1.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.17 and reached a high price of $2.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.14. The stock touched a low price of $1.97.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Abeona Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaker Abstracts Highlighting New Clinical Data for Novel AAV-based Gene Therapies in MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB at WORLDSymposium™. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that abstracts detailing new interim results from its ABO-102 Phase 1/2 Transpher A study for MPS IIIA and ABO-101 Phase 1/2 Transpher B study for MPS IIIB have been accepted for platform oral presentations during the late-breaking abstract session at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™ being held February 8-12, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3800 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $1.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) full year performance was -28.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -54.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $4.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5164179 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) recorded performance in the market was 26.75%, having the revenues showcasing 51.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 203.28M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5548, with a change in the price was noted -0.3400. In a similar fashion, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -14.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,264,673 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABEO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.89%, alongside a downfall of -28.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.91% during last recorded quarter.