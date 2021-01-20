Why is Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) up 421.27% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) was valued at $393.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $391.01 while reaching the peak value of $396.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $385.5101. The stock current value is $379.80.

Recently in News on January 16, 2021, ZOOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Zoom have breached their fiduciary duties to the company. You can read further details here

Zoom Video Communications Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $404.44 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $331.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) full year performance was 421.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are logging -35.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 440.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.26 and $588.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2013321 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) recorded performance in the market was 16.76%, having the revenues showcasing -29.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.27B, as it employees total of 2409 workers.

Analysts verdict on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Zoom Video Communications Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 428.72, with a change in the price was noted +84.86. In a similar fashion, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted a movement of +28.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,252,168 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Zoom Video Communications Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Zoom Video Communications Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.65%, alongside a boost of 421.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.54% during last recorded quarter.