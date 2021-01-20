Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 628.38K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), which is $2.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.9191 after opening rate of $1.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.84 before closing at $1.86.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Urban Tea Subsidiary Achieves Earn-out Commitment and Urban Tea Expects 400% Increase in Total Revenues For Fiscal Year Ending 6/30/2021. Urban Tea Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Urban Tea”) (NASDAQ: MYT), a premier retailer of specialty teas and baked goods based in Hunan, China, announced today that its 51% owned subsidiary, Hunan 39 Pu Tea Co., Ltd. (“39 Pu Tea”), has completed its financial performance commitment for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Urban Tea Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7700 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $1.6600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) full year performance was -67.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban Tea Inc. shares are logging -84.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $14.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9484640 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) recorded performance in the market was 6.90%, having the revenues showcasing -0.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.10M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban Tea Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7593, with a change in the price was noted +0.2491. In a similar fashion, Urban Tea Inc. posted a movement of +12.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 872,423 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MYT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Urban Tea Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.87%, alongside a downfall of -67.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.53% during last recorded quarter.