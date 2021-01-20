Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) was up 14.03%

For the readers interested in the stock health of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX). It is currently valued at $3.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.2799, after setting-off with the price of $2.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.78.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, BioLineRx Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $30 Million. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 12,500,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the Company, at a price to the public of $2.40 per ADS, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS represents fifteen ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.10 per share, of the Company. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

BioLineRx Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.28 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $2.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) full year performance was 27.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioLineRx Ltd. shares are logging -14.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $3.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2206686 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) recorded performance in the market was 25.79%, having the revenues showcasing 98.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.79M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Analysts verdict on BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the BioLineRx Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.13, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, BioLineRx Ltd. posted a movement of +58.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,811,668 in trading volumes.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BioLineRx Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BioLineRx Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.56%, alongside a boost of 27.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.13% during last recorded quarter.