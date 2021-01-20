Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is on the roll with an average volume of 724.33K in the recent 3 months

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is priced at $13.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.75 and reached a high price of $14.0151, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.96. The stock touched a low price of $13.30.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Perion Network Ltd. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $57.4 Million Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Shares. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – today announced the pricing of a follow-on public offering of 4,990,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $11.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $57.4 million. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $50 million. The shares are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 748,500 ordinary shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Perion Network Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.30 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $11.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) full year performance was 55.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perion Network Ltd. shares are logging -26.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $17.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2518324 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) recorded performance in the market was 9.66%, having the revenues showcasing 84.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 393.25M, as it employees total of 149 workers.

Specialists analysis on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.77, with a change in the price was noted +6.83. In a similar fashion, Perion Network Ltd. posted a movement of +111.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 544,837 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERI is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 147.52%, alongside a boost of 55.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.17% during last recorded quarter.