Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.78M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS), which is $0.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.765 after opening rate of $0.7606 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.724 before closing at $0.75.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Neos Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference. You can read further details here

Neos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8570 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) full year performance was -52.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -58.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3532973 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) recorded performance in the market was 20.60%, having the revenues showcasing 61.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.56M, as it employees total of 213 workers.

Analysts verdict on Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6395, with a change in the price was noted +0.1140. In a similar fashion, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +16.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,099,997 in trading volumes.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Neos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Neos Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.20%, alongside a downfall of -52.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.81% during last recorded quarter.