Here is why NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) recent weekly performance of 28.78% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It is currently valued at $1.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.04, after setting-off with the price of $0.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.91.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Now Included in EPA N Listing of Products That Kill SARS-CoV-2. NovaBay’s pure hypochlorous formulation safely eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on nonporous hard surfaces without cytotoxic chemicals. You can read further details here

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1400 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.6801 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) full year performance was 65.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -46.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 333.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5970508 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) recorded performance in the market was 49.21%, having the revenues showcasing 41.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.71M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7180, with a change in the price was noted +0.1329. In a similar fashion, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +14.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,772,806 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.40%, alongside a boost of 65.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.82% during last recorded quarter.