Here is why Gold Fields Limited (GFI) recent weekly performance of -1.10% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gold Fields Limited (GFI). It is currently valued at $9.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.09, after setting-off with the price of $9.04. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.792 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.02.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Gold Fields Limited: Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2020. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) remains in a strong financial position. During Q3 2020, there was a further decrease in the net debt balance (including leases) to US$1,159m at 30 September 2020 from US$1,239m at 30 June 2020, after taking into account the interim dividend payment of US$85m. This implies a net debt to EBITDA of 0.68x, compared to 0.84x at end June 2020. The net debt balance (excluding leases) decreased to US$796m from US$876m at the end of June 2020. You can read further details here

Gold Fields Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.65 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $8.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) full year performance was 47.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Fields Limited shares are logging -37.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.79 and $14.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1913936 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) recorded performance in the market was -2.70%, having the revenues showcasing -27.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.14B, as it employees total of 5655 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gold Fields Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.97, with a change in the price was noted -3.63. In a similar fashion, Gold Fields Limited posted a movement of -28.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,146,320 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GFI is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gold Fields Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.62%, alongside a boost of 47.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.32% during last recorded quarter.