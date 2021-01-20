GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 13.34%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH), which is $12.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.81 after opening rate of $11.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.88 before closing at $11.54.

Recently in News on March 4, 2020, Vertiv Announces the Completion of Debt Refinancing Activities. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) announced the closing of a new seven-year $2.2 billion term loan, the proceeds of which were used to pay in full its previous term loan and redeem in full its high-yield bonds, including its 9.25% senior notes, 12.0%/13.0% PIK-toggle senior notes and 10.0% second-lien notes. The new term loan bears annual interest at LIBOR plus applicable margin of 3.0% (currently 4.4% all-in), which applicable margin is 1.0% lower than under the previous term loan. In addition, Vertiv closed an amendment on its $455 million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility which, among other changes, extended the maturity to March 2, 2025 and lowered the applicable margin on loans thereunder by 0.25%. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are logging -3.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $12.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10218793 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) recorded performance in the market was 15.32%, having the revenues showcasing 22.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B.

Analysts verdict on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.49, with a change in the price was noted +2.56. In a similar fashion, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II posted a movement of +25.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 721,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSAH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.32%. The shares increased approximately by 11.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.04% during last recorded quarter.