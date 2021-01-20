Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -1.77

For the readers interested in the stock health of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). It is currently valued at $11.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.02, after setting-off with the price of $11.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.54.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Co-Diagnostics to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Company CEO Dwight Egan will participate in a panel discussion on diagnostics and devices hosted by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held January 11-14. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Co-Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.02 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $9.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) full year performance was 984.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -61.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1025.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $30.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2702370 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) recorded performance in the market was 27.04%, having the revenues showcasing -15.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 321.96M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

The Analysts eye on Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Co-Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.20, with a change in the price was noted -1.23. In a similar fashion, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of -9.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,532,006 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CODX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Co-Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.72%, alongside a boost of 984.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.61% during last recorded quarter.